Dicker Data signs distribution deal with Lifesize

Dicker Data has signed a distribution agreement with unified communications vendor Lifesize.

The vendor offers contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS), cloud video conferencing, AV systems for physical meeting rooms and digital collaboration solutions.

Dicker Data chairman David Dicker said organisations were looking for these types of offerings as they “standardise their communications platforms in order to provide their employees and customers with a seamless and integrated experience.”

Lifesize completed a merger with cloud contact center provider Serenova in March 2020, which broadened the company’s portfolio to include UCaaS and CCaaS products.

The vendor’s CxEngage is a Gartner Magic Quadrant-recognised CCaaS platform for contact centre workforce management, and video customer engagement.

Dicker Data praised the vendor’s platform for he Lifesize its encryption, reliability and ease-of use.

The vendor’s cloud video meetings platform is compatible with hardware from Poly and Logitech.

Following the acquisition of digital collaboration pioneer Kaptivo in August 2020, the vendor extended its offerings to include digital whiteboarding solutions that work natively with the Lifesize, Cisco Webex, Crestron and Zoom platforms.

“The ANZ market, like many other regions, is yearning for a deep portfolio of leading unified communications solutions, services and support from a single vendor,” Rob Malkin, Vice President of APAC Sales for Lifesize said.

“With Dicker Data and its extensive network of solution partners, that’s exactly what we will provide to customers. No matter where employees are working from or how consumers choose to engage with brands, Lifesize helps make those experiences more immersive, productive, secure and efficient through cloud contact centre, video conferencing and collaboration.”