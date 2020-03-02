Dicker Data signs exclusive deal with BluPeak

Blupeak, the PC peripherals and hardware vendor founded by Aussie channel veteran Mo Kandell, has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Dicker Data.

Dicker signed up with Blupeak in June 2019, and will now be the accessory vendor’s sole tier-1 distie, and strategic partner.

Kandeel said striking the deal with Dicker was a major boon for the business.

“Dicker Data is the number one commercial distributor across ANZ. As Blupeak is a commercial vendor it is a perfect synergy from a go-to-market perspective. We went through a stringent due diligence process and identified significant upside in the accessories market segment with Dicker Data’s reseller base,” he said.

The exclusive nature of the deal means Blupeak will longer work with its launch distributors Synnex and EMPR, a decision Kandeel said was strategic and the right step for all moving forward.

Blupeak manufactures a range of cables, connectivity hardware and mobile accessories, including Ethernet cables, USB cables, Lightning cables, HDMI and DisplayPort cables, power cables, charging devices, device holders for cars and more.

Kandeel said, at least in his chosen market segment, having a sole tier-1 distie was the right move.

“The cables and accessories market is hotly contested and requires scale and focus. By aligning exclusively with Dicker Data we can focus all of our resources into one place, combined with Dicker Data’s unique mid-market position we can offer a frictionless buying experience for our customers,” he said.

The commercial channel route is also how Blupeak aims to compete in the cutthroat accessories market, where overseas importers and businesses typically dominate.

“We have two major strengths here, the first is that we are focus only on the commercial market. This allows us to price, package and choose the product portfolio that suits this market and we are not restricted or distracted from trying to be everything to everyone. The second point is that cables and accessories are really an ad-on product and our strength here is our partnership with Dicker Data,” Kandeel said.

“Dicker Data has proven themselves as the absolute leader in the mid-market and by having our products available customers no longer need to go elsewhere for their connectivity when buying their Network, Server or Mobility solutions.

“This is a pure value add for their customers. We have been told time and time again from our partners that Dicker Data is their number one choice, in this market ease of buying, speed of delivery and support are front of mind for our customers and with Dicker Data we believe we are unmatched in this area.”

Dicker Data business manager for components Biddu Subbaiah said Blupeak’s solutions aligned well with Dicker’s plans in the segment.

“Partnering exclusively with BluPeak provides us with the opportunity to accelerate their growth in the Australian market and to help expand the range of solutions Dicker Data offers. Their channel model is also geared heavily towards driving increased profitability for resellers,” Subbaiah said.

“BluPeak brings commercial-grade cabling and power solutions that complement other technologies that Dicker Data distributes.

“For example, every networking device that we sell needs networking cables, most modern PC devices require adaptors to work with legacy technologies and as workforces continue to become more mobile-based, attaching mobility power solutions to each device sale is an easy upsell for our resellers.”

Kandeel previously worked at Fuji Xerox printers as general manager of sales, leaving just before Xerox and Fuji Xerox merged in February of 2018 to start Blupeak. Prior to that, he held various IT sales and channel roles with Acer, LG Electronics, Targus, Dell, Lexmark, Emerson Network Power.

At Bluepeak, Kandeel is keen to continue to work with partners and expects to be adding new ones weekly.

“With Dicker Data’s reach we are expanding our active reseller base every week with new resellers and for every reseller, we are always looking to partner and engage directly with them to build a relationship and deliver direct support to assist on projects and to choose the right products for their customers,” he said.