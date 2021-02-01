Dicker Data signs security vendor ForcePoint

Dicker Data has signed a distribution agreement with security vendor ForcePoint, covering Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands region.

Dicker will distribute the full portfolio of ForcePoint’s cloud security, data protection, network security and insider threat solutions.

“We are pleased to add Forcepoint to our portfolio,” Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

“As security threats and targeted attacks intensify, businesses need more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.”

Mitnovetski added that part of Dicker’s commitment to the ANZ market is to continue developing and differentiating its solutions offerings to ensure partners have access to “industry-leading” security solutions.

ForcePoint Pacific regional director Klasie Holtzhausen said, “Forcepoint experienced tremendous growth in 2020, primarily driven by the rapid acceleration of digital transformation projects and the need to secure remote workers, company networks and critical data.”

“Our channel is at the centre of our go-to-market strategy, and we actively seek partners like Dicker Data who invest in modern cybersecurity solutions like ForcePoint’s."