Dicker Data snags Check Point growth distributor award

CRN Impact Awards 2023 winner Dicker Data and ASX-listed Spark New Zealand were among the ANZ partners honoured at Check Point Software's Asia Pacific partner conference in Bali earlier this month.

The Israeli cybersecurity vendor handed Dicker Data the Growth Distributor Award for its steady growth and continued investment in bringing new partners on board for Check Point.

Spark New Zealand took home the Cloud Partner Award for achieving significant wins within the financial services and government sectors.

The conference was attended by 250 regional partners from 19 countries across the region.

Singapore's ST Engineering Info-Security snagged the Growth Partner Award for its work on government and defence contracts.

Partner of the Year went to India's Galaxy Office Automation for closing large Check Point Infinity deals and adding an exponential number of new customers in India.

Singapore's M.Tech Products took home the Distributor of the Year Award and Japan's Takara Joho the SMB Distributor Award.

NTT won the GSI Partner and Infinity Partner awards for maximising cross-sell and up-sell capabilities as well as creating collaborative customer onboarding initiatives.

“Check Point Software is proud to recognise the work of our top business partners across Asia Pacific who bring the highest level of business value in supporting customers by adopting our 3Cs of best security, in an effort to consolidate a stronger security posture,” Check Point's APC head of channels Pankaj Narayan said.

“These awards were handed out in recognition of channel excellence in helping customers accelerate stronger cybersecurity capabilities, amidst the backdrop of surging cyberattacks globally in every sector."

"With Check Point’s prevention-first security solution stance, and together with our partners, we aim to level up engagements, and opportunities and business even further, to achieve our mission of securing the world.”