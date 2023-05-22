Dicker Data TechX event named NSW Exhibition of the Year

Dicker Data’s TechX event was named NSW Exhibition of the Year at the Meeting and Events Australia (MEA) Awards, which aim to recognise excellence in the events industry.

The award was won jointly with Creative Hire who delivered the exhibition space and stand builds for Dicker Data.

TechX is Dicker Data’s ICT industry event that brings reseller and vendor partners together for one night in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

The winners were announced last week at the MEA NSW Awards Gala Dinner at Doltone House in Sydney.

Dicker Data and Creative Hire were awarded by MEA for the “teamwork and effort required to execute such a large and complex event that delivered a significant industry impact, had a significant turnout and a delivered a positive return for the sponsors.”

The TechX event now goes through to be judged for National Exhibition of the Year which will be announced in early June.

“Our team are honoured to see TechX named the NSW Exhibition of the Year by Meetings and Events Australia,” Dicker Data general manager, marketing and strategy, Australia and New Zealand Ben Johnson said.

“The TechX event series is a significant undertaking for our business and it is made possible by our industry-leading team and our key partners, namely Creative Hire,” he added.

“The Creative Hire team have been by our side since 2015 and have played a strategic role in helping us innovate and deliver a world-class experience for our sponsors and partner attendees year after year,” Johnson said.

“This award is well-deserved recognition of the hard work, passion and energy that each and every member of the Dicker Data and Creative Hire teams pour into making TechX one of our industry’s flagship events,” he concluded.

Also commenting on the win, Creative Hire chief executive Dylan Reitf said "we’re honoured to be recognised by MEA, a distinguished leader in our industry, for this esteemed award in partnership with our long-standing client Dicker Data.”

“We’re extremely proud to share this achievement with them and look forward to the National MEA Awards in June.”