Dicker Data TechX event named NSW Exhibition of the Year

By on
Dicker Data TechX event named NSW Exhibition of the Year

Dicker Data’s TechX event was named NSW Exhibition of the Year at the Meeting and Events Australia (MEA) Awards, which aim to recognise excellence in the events industry.

The award was won jointly with Creative Hire who delivered the exhibition space and stand builds for Dicker Data.

TechX is Dicker Data’s ICT industry event that brings reseller and vendor partners together for one night in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

The winners were announced last week at the MEA NSW Awards Gala Dinner at Doltone House in Sydney.

Dicker Data and Creative Hire were awarded by MEA for the “teamwork and effort required to execute such a large and complex event that delivered a significant industry impact, had a significant turnout and a delivered a positive return for the sponsors.”

The TechX event now goes through to be judged for National Exhibition of the Year which will be announced in early June.

“Our team are honoured to see TechX named the NSW Exhibition of the Year by Meetings and Events Australia,” Dicker Data general manager, marketing and strategy, Australia and New Zealand Ben Johnson said.

“The TechX event series is a significant undertaking for our business and it is made possible by our industry-leading team and our key partners, namely Creative Hire,” he added.

“The Creative Hire team have been by our side since 2015 and have played a strategic role in helping us innovate and deliver a world-class experience for our sponsors and partner attendees year after year,” Johnson said.

“This award is well-deserved recognition of the hard work, passion and energy that each and every member of the Dicker Data and Creative Hire teams pour into making TechX one of our industry’s flagship events,” he concluded.

Also commenting on the win, Creative Hire chief executive Dylan Reitf said "we’re honoured to be recognised by MEA, a distinguished leader in our industry, for this esteemed award in partnership with our long-standing client Dicker Data.”

“We’re extremely proud to share this achievement with them and look forward to the National MEA Awards in June.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ben johnson creative hire dicker data dicker data techx distribution dylan reitf mea meeting and events australia nsw exhibition of the year techx

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program

RingCentral elevates five Aussie partners in new program
Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse
Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners

Ingram Micro awards ANZ partners
DTA appoints NEXTDC to data centre panel

DTA appoints NEXTDC to data centre panel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?