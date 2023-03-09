Dicker Data to distribute Netgear

Dicker Data has signed a new distribution agreement for the Australian market with networking equipment vendor Netgear.

Under the agreement, Dicker Data will distribute Netgear's small-to-medium business and professional AV range of switches, for meeting rooms.

The distie will also have access to Netgear's home and gaming solutions, which includes routers, range extenders, and mesh networking equipment.

Chief operating officer of Dicker Data, Vlad Mitnovetski said demand for cutting-edge audio-visual and networking solutions continues to grow, as connectivity becomes essential to people's lives and a key enabler to productivity.

Aaron Khoo, Netgear ANZ's sales director said the company sees the opportunity for significant growth in the professional AV market.

Netgear is based in San Jose, California, and was founded in 1996, and sells wired and wireless networking equipment, storage solutions, routers, switches and surveillance IP cameras among other things.

In Australia, Netgear is distributed by Auscomp, Commsplus, Fifteen, Ingram Micro, Synnex and XiT.