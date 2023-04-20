Dicker Data to distribute RADWIN

Dicker Data has picked up wireless broadband solution provider RADWIN, distributing its entire range of products in the Australian market.

The distributor will offer RADWIN’s unified power and communications, network management, point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connectivity solutions to its 10,000 resellers across Australia and New Zealand.

Dicker Data has said RADWIN’s high-bandwidth outdoor wireless solutions complement the distributor’s existing indoor wireless portfolio.

With RADWIN, partners can access carrier-grade wireless products that aim to deliver high performance in complex outdoor environments where terrain prohibits the implementation of cabled connectivity solutions.

According to Dicker Data, RADWIN products are suitable for SMB and mid-market organisations, and are applicable in the verticals of regional areas, transport, mining, oil and gas.

“Dicker Data is the biggest Australian distributor with an excellent platform in place for introducing new contractors to the RADWIN brand and product portfolio,” RADWIN sales director of Oceania and South East Asia Udi Furman said.

“Our unique wireless beamforming antennas that enable industry-best radio interference immunity technology will benefit Dicker Data’s partners to achieve better performance and connectivity.”

Dicker Data said it is discussing plans for specific partners to provide layer 2 connectivity to a transport provider to enable connectivity to incoming cargo-ships before they reach the dock, to share relevant files and access business applications.

“I’m pleased to welcome RADWIN to Dicker Data. Connectivity is critical in modern business and with many business functions now completely dependent on connectivity, solutions that enable businesses to operate more effectively across longer distances, particularly where cabling is not an option, are of increasing importance," Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

Dicker Data said its networking sales and technical team will assist new and existing RADWIN partners to scope and design unified wireless broadband solutions built on the Israeli company's technology.

In January, Dicker Data added training and phishing attack simulation platform Cyber Aware and cybersecurity vendor WatchGuard Technologies to its portfolio.

RADWIN is the seventh addition to Dicker Data's offerings suite this year.

In February, Dicker Data picked up China-headquartered unified communications vendor Yealink and US-based web security vendor Cloudflare.

During March, Dicker Data added Finland-headquartered device end-of-life solutions vendor Blancco and networking equipment vendor Netgear to its portfolio.

The same month, Dicker Data was selected by Microsoft as their go-to-market distributor for the not-for-profit sector.