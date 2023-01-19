Dicker Data to distribute WatchGuard's products

Dicker Data and WatchGuard has announced it will offer WatchGuard Technologies’ entire cybersecurity product range in Australia.

Dicker Data previously partnered with WatchGuard in 2013 and became the vendor’s biggest Australian distributor. The companies parted ways in 2018, though Dicker Data NZ remains a WatchGuard distributor.

Dicker Data and WatchGuard have partnered again to leverage each other’s strengths in the SMB and mid-market, the distributor stated. Dicker Data sees its strong technical and educational capabilities as key to helping WatchGuard grow.

WatchGuard’s offerings include network security, muti-factor authentication, secure WiFi and endpoint security. A Dicker Data press release described WatchGuard’s product line-up as a “comprehensive, end-to-end security stack suitable for SMB and mid-market organisations”.

WatchGuard Technologies is seeing "significant growth in this region”, stated Anthony Daniel, Regional Director – Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands at WatchGuard Technologies. The vendor sells entirely through the channel.

Michelle Liao, who was appointed WatchGuard’s distribution manager for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands in December 2021, stated that the partnership “will provide partners with the exceptional services and support networks they’ve grown to expect as we continue to expand in the SMB and Mid-Market space.”

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski stated he was “pleased to welcome WatchGuard back to the Dicker Data business.”

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve and increase in complexity, partners in the SMB and mid-market are looking to their distributors for robust solutions to enhance the security postures of both their businesses and those of their customers,” Mitnovetski added.

“We are committed to helping our partners stay safe and secure in the digital age and believe that our partnership with WatchGuard will be key to that effort.”

Earlier this month, Dicker Data also announced it had added the Cyber Aware training and phishing attack simulation platform to its portfolio.