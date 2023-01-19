Dicker Data to distribute WatchGuard's products

By on
Dicker Data to distribute WatchGuard's products

Dicker Data and WatchGuard has announced it will offer WatchGuard Technologies’ entire cybersecurity product range in Australia.

Dicker Data previously partnered with WatchGuard in 2013 and became the vendor’s biggest Australian distributor. The companies parted ways in 2018, though Dicker Data NZ remains a WatchGuard distributor.

Dicker Data and WatchGuard have partnered again to leverage each other’s strengths in the SMB and mid-market, the distributor stated. Dicker Data sees its strong technical and educational capabilities as key to helping WatchGuard grow.

WatchGuard’s offerings include network security, muti-factor authentication, secure WiFi and endpoint security. A Dicker Data press release described WatchGuard’s product line-up as a “comprehensive, end-to-end security stack suitable for SMB and mid-market organisations”.

WatchGuard Technologies is seeing "significant growth in this region”, stated Anthony Daniel, Regional Director – Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands at WatchGuard Technologies. The vendor sells entirely through the channel.

Michelle Liao, who was appointed WatchGuard’s distribution manager for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands in December 2021, stated that the partnership “will provide partners with the exceptional services and support networks they’ve grown to expect as we continue to expand in the SMB and Mid-Market space.”

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski stated he was “pleased to welcome WatchGuard back to the Dicker Data business.”

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve and increase in complexity, partners in the SMB and mid-market are looking to their distributors for robust solutions to enhance the security postures of both their businesses and those of their customers,” Mitnovetski added.

“We are committed to helping our partners stay safe and secure in the digital age and believe that our partnership with WatchGuard will be key to that effort.”

Earlier this month, Dicker Data also announced it had added the Cyber Aware training and phishing attack simulation platform to its portfolio.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dicker data distribution security watchguard watchguard australia

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
Salesforce to lay off 7,000 employees

Salesforce to lay off 7,000 employees
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Melbourne's 6clicks launches risk and compliance marketplace

Melbourne's 6clicks launches risk and compliance marketplace

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?