Dicker Data’s NZ leader Justin Tye resigns

Dicker Data has announced that its New Zealand country manager, Justin Tye, has tendered his resignation from his position, effective June 30, 2023, after two years in the role.

The announcement comes after the completion of the integration of the Exeed business into Dicker Data New Zealand (DDNZ) and concludes Tye's 36-year career in the New Zealand IT industry.

Tye was Exeed’s managing director for almost two decades.

From July 1 2023, DDNZ’s senior leadership team will report directly into the Australia and New Zealand executive management team.

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski will assume direct responsibility for the vendor relationships and sales organisation.

“We thank Justin for his work throughout the integration and for readying the business for this next stage,” Mitnovetski said.

Dicker Data’s executive director and chief financial officer Mary Stojcevski will assume direct responsibility for the finance and people and culture divisions.

The company’s executive director, chief information officer and director of operations Ian Welch will continue his responsibility for the NZ warehouse, IT, systems and operations.

“Mary, Ian and I have been working closely with our New Zealand team for a number of years and expect this to be a seamless transition with no interruptions to our partners or vendors,” Mitnovetski said.

Chairman and chief executive David Dicker said “I’d like to thank Justin for his time at Dicker Data and good luck with the future.”’

“The DDNZ integration has been one of the most challenging and satisfying tasks I have undertaken, with the business now fully integrated and well on track to meet its goals for this financial year, the time is right for me to step aside and let our talented management team run the business," Tye said.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the industry and for the friendships I have made along the way,” he added.

Tye plans to move to a new role, and hopes to “stay in touch with some of the great people [he’s] worked with in the NZ IT community.”