Dicker Data’s NZ leader Justin Tye resigns

By on
Dicker Data&#8217;s NZ leader Justin Tye resigns
Justin Tye, Dicker Data

Dicker Data has announced that its New Zealand country manager, Justin Tye, has tendered his resignation from his position, effective June 30, 2023, after two years in the role.

The announcement comes after the completion of the integration of the Exeed business into Dicker Data New Zealand (DDNZ) and concludes Tye's 36-year career in the New Zealand IT industry.

Tye was Exeed’s managing director for almost two decades.

From July 1 2023, DDNZ’s senior leadership team will report directly into the Australia and New Zealand executive management team.

Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski will assume direct responsibility for the vendor relationships and sales organisation.

“We thank Justin for his work throughout the integration and for readying the business for this next stage,” Mitnovetski said.

Dicker Data’s executive director and chief financial officer Mary Stojcevski will assume direct responsibility for the finance and people and culture divisions.

The company’s executive director, chief information officer and director of operations Ian Welch will continue his responsibility for the NZ warehouse, IT, systems and operations.

“Mary, Ian and I have been working closely with our New Zealand team for a number of years and expect this to be a seamless transition with no interruptions to our partners or vendors,” Mitnovetski said.

Chairman and chief executive David Dicker said “I’d like to thank Justin for his time at Dicker Data and good luck with the future.”’

“The DDNZ integration has been one of the most challenging and satisfying tasks I have undertaken, with the business now fully integrated and well on track to meet its goals for this financial year, the time is right for me to step aside and let our talented management team run the business," Tye said.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the industry and for the friendships I have made along the way,” he added.

Tye plans to move to a new role, and hopes to “stay in touch with some of the great people [he’s] worked with in the NZ IT community.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
david dicker dicker data distribution exeed ian welch justin tye mary stojcevski vlad mitnovetski

Partner Content

What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
Hills in administration

Hills in administration
Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next

Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next
"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?