Digital services consultancy Arq Group on the hunt for new Canberra leader

Digital services consultancy Arq Group is expanding further into Canberra with a new office and is on the hunt for its leader.

The company has posted a job opening for the newly created role of Director for Canberra to help bolster its ties with its Federal Government clients.

“This senior leadership role is responsible for owning successful customer and business outcomes for ARQ Canberra (ACT) with a specific focus on Federal Government,” the posting read.

“This role will lead all sales and delivery across all customers in the ACT region, as well as play a vital figurehead role as ARQ accelerates its investment to significantly grow the existing customer base and team.”

The chosen candidate will report to Partner for NSW/ACT Adam Kennedy.

An Arq Group spokesperson told CRN, “Whilst ARQ Group’s office expansion to Canberra is new, we hold strong customer relationships with Government agencies in Canberra.

“This new role, and the upcoming Canberra ARQ Group office is representative of our continued focus on making an impact locally with Australian Government agencies.”

The role holds direct accountability for all aspects of client accounts within the market segment, including client relationships, staff leadership, product delivery and revenue growth.

As a senior leadership role, the candidate is expected to contribute in setting and delivering the business strategy, overall leadership and performance of the ACT business.

Arq Group is seeking a candidate with “significant demonstrated senior leadership experience” within a digital technology/professional service delivery, as well as someone with existing relationships with Federal Government departments.