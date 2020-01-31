Digital Transformation Agency makes life easier and harder for channel

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has tweaked its contracting rules in ways that will both support and challenge channel players.

The changes are expressed in a new Digital Sourcing Contract Limits and Reviews Policy that makes two important changes.

One means that contract extensions can now be longer than the term of the original contract, a change made after feedback pointed out that it was hard to sign for a short proof-of-concept project because extending into a longer operational deal was not permitted. Longer extensions are suggested as a way for government to more easily test and adopt new technology.

The other change is more challenging, as it means that any contract extension cannot be signed off without “a review of the contractor’s performance and deliverables.” Which will mean some paperwork to prove progress!

Other limits include a ceiling of $100m on all engagements sourced under the policy, a figure that cover the whole life of a deal including extensions.