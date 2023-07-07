Digital trust company Privy opens Australian office

Indonesian digital trust provider Privy has opened an office in Sydney, inaugurated by the republic's minister of trade, Zulkifli Hassan, ambassador Dr Siswo Pramono and other officials, along with the company's chief executive Marshall Pribadi.

In opening the office, Privy said it is the first Indonesia technology company to export a digital solution to a developed country, like Australia.

Privy provides digital trust and identity solutions, such as certified electronic signatures.

The company claims more than 40 million verified users and over 2000 enterprise customers.

Its product line includes applications for enterprise users, application programming interfaces, privacy middleware and login systems.

Privy hopes to collaborate with both the Australian government and the local industries to build on digital trust on a global scale, the company said on the opening of the Sydney office.

It was founded 2016, and is based in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

Privy is backed by the Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) privaty equity firm, and undertook a US$48 million Series C funding round in November 2022.

KKR participated as the lead investor, joining existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi.