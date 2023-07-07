Digital trust company Privy opens Australian office

By on
Digital trust company Privy opens Australian office
Zulkifli Hasan and Privy's Marshall Pribadi
Orlando Sydney

Indonesian digital trust provider Privy has opened an office in Sydney, inaugurated by the republic's minister of trade, Zulkifli Hassan, ambassador Dr Siswo Pramono and other officials, along with the company's chief executive Marshall Pribadi.

In opening the office, Privy said it is the first Indonesia technology company to export a digital solution to a developed country, like Australia.

Privy provides digital trust and identity solutions, such as certified electronic signatures.

The company claims more than 40 million verified users and over 2000 enterprise customers.

Its product line includes applications for enterprise users, application programming interfaces, privacy middleware and login systems.

Privy hopes to collaborate with both the Australian government and the local industries to build on digital trust on a global scale, the company said on the opening of the Sydney office.

It was founded 2016, and is based in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

Privy is backed by the Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) privaty equity firm, and undertook a US$48 million Series C funding round in November 2022.

KKR participated as the lead investor, joining existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
certificates digital digital trust indonesia privy security

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Datacom slides into the red

Datacom slides into the red
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Pipeline Preview: The Sydney MSP using AI to move up value chain

Pipeline Preview: The Sydney MSP using AI to move up value chain
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?