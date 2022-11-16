DigitalOcean brings "simple, affordable cloud" to ANZ with new Sydney data centre

US-based cloud infrastructure provider DigitalOcean has announced the opening of its SYD1 data centre in Sydney.

The company, which markets “simple, affordable cloud” for developers, opened the Sydney facility to provide low-latency connectivity and its IaaS and PaaS productivity tools to startups and small-to-medium businesses.

From today, users can deploy droplets, spin up DigitalOcean Kubernetes clusters, provision a managed database or utilise other DigitalOcean products from the SYD1 region.

The Sydney facility also provides peering with hyperscalers for customers with multi-cloud IT environments.

“This new data centre was built with our small business customer’s needs in mind,” DigitalOcean chief product officer Gabe Monroy said. “Scalability, availability, and security have been top priorities for our customers and were baked into this build, ensuring that end customers always have a great and secure experience.”

The SYD1 data centre is connected to DigitalOcean's private internet edge and backbone network, providing 400 Gbps of on-net access to Asia, North America, and Europe, to reduce dependency on public internet and mitigate jitter, latency and packet loss. All equipment within the data centre has power connections that can route traffic in the case of failure.

Sydney is the ninth region globally to host a DigitalOcean data centre. The company selected the city due to its “strong and growing technology business landscape” and telecommunications connectivity to Australia, including submarine communications cables connecting directly to the United States and Asia.

“With hundreds of thousands of current customers using our global network today, we’re excited to expand the breadth and capability of our infrastructure to better serve small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers in Australia, New Zealand and the surrounding region,” DigitalOcean CEO Yancey Spruill said.