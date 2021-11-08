Director of collapsed Leading Edge Telecoms stores Richard Ludwig pleads guilty to money laundering

By on
Director of collapsed Leading Edge Telecoms stores Richard Ludwig pleads guilty to money laundering

A company director of the now-defunct operator of Queensland-based Leading Edge Telecoms stores, Cap Coast Telecoms, has admitted to hiding company assets to prevent creditors from accessing them.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has announced Richard Ludwig pleaded guilty to intentionally dealing with the proceeds of crime and 10 counts of breaching his directors’ duties, in relation to the money laundering charge.

Ludwig was charged by the Commission in 2019 after his financial advisors Stephen O’Neill and John Narramore plead guilty to orchestrating the asset hiding scheme. The two operated pre-insolvency firm SME’s R Us, advising Ludwig on an asset protection strategy.

ASIC alleged Ludwig transferred $743,050 from Cap Coast Telecoms to bank accounts of the companies under the control of O’Neill and Narramore between 2014 and 2015 via fake invoices. Cap Coast Telecoms owed some $2,955,138 to creditors when it collapsed in 2015.

The three were found to be in breach of s400.4(2) of the Criminal Code Act (Cth) 1995 for intentionally dealing with the proceeds of crime. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 1200 penalty units or imprisonment for 20 years, or both.

Narramore was sentenced in November 2019 to a four and a half year prison sentence, while O’Neill was sentenced to five years in February 2020. Ludwig is expected to be sentenced on 2 December 2021.

Breaching director duties, meanwhile, is an offence under the Corporations Act 2001, carrying a maximum penalty of 200 penalty units or imprisonment for five years, or both.

Cap Coast Telecoms filed for liquidation in January 2015, which included the Leading Edge Telecoms stores in Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Gracemere, Gladstone City and Emerald.

Leading Edge Telecoms, which was part of the Leading Edge Buying Group, was a major Telstra dealer with some 85 members in 2015. The business shuttered in 2016.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cap coast telecoms leading edge telecoms richard ludwig telco

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal

Telstra signs $1 billion Defence deal
ACCC warns of potential cartels in Govt procurement

ACCC warns of potential cartels in Govt procurement
Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity

Microsoft partner cohort to talk diversity
Dell spins off VMware to shareholders

Dell spins off VMware to shareholders

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?