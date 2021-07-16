Distie Sektor automates reseller ops with AppDirect

NZ-based, APAC-serving distributor Sektor has selected a subscription commerce platform from AppDirect to automate its reseller operations.

A release announcing the deal said that Sektor intends to use the platform to enable the expansion of its software catalogue, scale its security software practice and accelerate its go-to-market across the APAC region.

Sektor will move additional lines of business onto the platform including its core hardware products to support its hardware-as-a-service (HaaS) offerings.

“The subscription commerce capabilities that AppDirect gives us are a critical piece of our digital transformation, allowing us to innovate and offer more choice in software solutions,” said Sektor chief executive Rhys Warren.

“As Sektor continues to grow, this partnership will help our business scale quickly as we look to expand in the greater Asia-Pacific market.”

AppDirect co-founder and co-chief executive Daniel Saks added, "In today's highly competitive market, automation is the only way to make sure companies can meet customer demand and stay ahead of the competition.

"We are thrilled to work with Sektor to not only automate and streamline the reseller experience, but also give them the flexibility and freedom to grow as they launch new offerings and go-to-market strategies, and take their business to the next level."