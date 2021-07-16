Distie Sektor automates reseller ops with AppDirect

By on
Distie Sektor automates reseller ops with AppDirect

NZ-based, APAC-serving distributor Sektor has selected a subscription commerce platform from AppDirect to automate its reseller operations.

A release announcing the deal said that Sektor intends to use the platform to enable the expansion of its software catalogue, scale its security software practice and accelerate its go-to-market across the APAC region. 

Sektor will move additional lines of business onto the platform including its core hardware products to support its hardware-as-a-service (HaaS) offerings. 

“The subscription commerce capabilities that AppDirect gives us are a critical piece of our digital transformation, allowing us to innovate and offer more choice in software solutions,” said Sektor chief executive Rhys Warren. 

“As Sektor continues to grow, this partnership will help our business scale quickly as we look to expand in the greater Asia-Pacific market.”

AppDirect co-founder and co-chief executive Daniel Saks added, "In today's highly competitive market, automation is the only way to make sure companies can meet customer demand and stay ahead of the competition.

"We are thrilled to work with Sektor to not only automate and streamline the reseller experience, but also give them the flexibility and freedom to grow as they launch new offerings and go-to-market strategies, and take their business to the next level." 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
appdirect distribution sektor

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Sponsored Whitepapers

Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
NSW Department of Education discloses security attack

NSW Department of Education discloses security attack
Telstra failed to notify customers of speed restrictions: ACMA

Telstra failed to notify customers of speed restrictions: ACMA
Kaseya was warned of vulnerability in April

Kaseya was warned of vulnerability in April

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?