Distributor AV Technology is shutting its doors

Audio-visual hardware and software distributor AV Technology is closing its doors after more than 30 years in business.

The distie informed partners of the closure on Friday, informing them that it will be winding down over the month and will end trading on 31 March.

No reason was given for the company’s closure, though ASIC records show it is not in administration.

“We have enjoyed shaping this industry and have always been a passionate participant wanting to add value and provide our region with leading technology,” the company told partners.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption this may cause and we will do our best to make this transition as smooth as possible.”

After 31 March, AV Technology advised partners to contact vendors directly for support.

Headquartered in the Gold Coast, AV Technology employs 30 staff in its Queensland office. It has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Auckland, and also distributes to Asia.

It’s vendors include Airtame, Joan, Mezzo, Mimo Monitors, PanaCast, Tripleplay and Utelogy. It services customers in corporate, education, government, defence and healthcare sectors.

