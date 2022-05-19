DiUS becomes first APJ partner to attain AWS Applied AI competency

Melbourne-based custom IT solutions provider DiUS has become the first AWS partner to attain AWS Applied AI competency in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

DiUS boss Joe Losinno said in a statement today that the company’s strong partnership with AWS had allowed it to leverage the latest advancements in AI services, and understand how those technologies can drive competitive advantage for clients.

“DiUS has always prided itself on delivering innovative and impactful outcomes for its clients, which includes helping organisations to solve complex, real-world problems using the latest machine learning techniques and algorithms.

“Attaining the AWS Applied AI competency builds on our long-term success with AWS and we’re thrilled to again be recognised as a leader in this space.”

The AWS Competency Program showcases AWS network partners who develop, deploy and maintain best-in-class machine learning solutions that positively impact customer outcomes.

Founded in 2004, the consultancy has built AWS-based machine learning models for its clients in a number of sectors, such as mining.

DiUS spun off a SaaS startup called DataRock at the 2019 AWS Summit in Sydney based on its AWS machine learning models, which it designed during its collaboration with data science consultancy Solve Geosolutions.

DiUS also recently designed an AI-driven, diagnostic tool hosted in Amazon SageMaker used for device insurance and protection for Singapore-based insurance technology company bolttech.

To become an AWS Applied AI competency partner, companies undergo a rigorous validation process focussing on technical proficiency with the AWS machine learning platform, underpinned by proven customer success. APN partners must also successfully complete a technical audit of their machine learning practice.

DiUS said there was high demand from organisations in the APJ region to deliver machine learning outcomes, including transforming customer experience and providing operational efficiencies.

DiUS said last year it surveyed over 200 organisations in Australia to understand the challenges and priorities of machine learning and found that 82 percent of organisations were interested in machine learning, but only 21 percent had one or more models in production.

The consultancy said recent interest in its machine learning services was driven by the application of computer vision models, with a view to augment human decision-making and reinvent traditional business processes to free up workers to focus on more high-value tasks and increase productivity.

DiUS said it was increasingly seeing a requirement for computer vision processing to be done locally on devices, especially in scenarios where there is a need to reduce latency and provide real-time responses, limited network availability and privacy and security concerns.

In addition to computer vision, DiUS said it was seeing a strong interest in other application areas including recommendation systems, text classification, schedule optimisation, forecasting and online fraud detection.

DiUS has worked with AWS since 2007 and has been an AWS Advanced Consulting partner since 2012.

DiUS was also the first partner in Australia and New Zealand to attain the AWS Machine Learning competency in 2019.