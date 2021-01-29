DNA Connect signs CyberArk

By on
DNA Connect signs CyberArk

Privileged access management (PAM) SaaS vendor CyberArk has appointed DNA Connect as its newest distributor.

DNA Connect will be CyberArk’s sole PAM-focused vendor in Australia, concentrating on Australian security practices and working with resellers.

CyberArk claims its PAM solution is the only modern identity platform with a security-first approach and is also the global market leader in the space.

“CyberArk has the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets – we’re excited about the opportunities this will provide to our partners”, DNA Connect executive director Munsoor Khan said.

CyberArk ANZ partner manager lead Bruce Nixon said, “The range of value-add services DNA Connect offer CyberArk is expansive and unique in Australia.”

“DNA’s experience in enabling the channel for new technologies - and especially their capability in helping software vendors move to a subscription/cloud-first model - is impressive.

“We also value DNA’s investment in technical expertise and the pre-sales assistance they are able to provide partners. This will be essential as organisations continue to prioritise PAM investment as critical to their security strategies.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cyberark distribution dna connect pam privileged access management

Partner Content

The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal

Govt. taps DXC to overhaul job seeker portal
IBM to Invest US$1b in cloud ecosystem

IBM to Invest US$1b in cloud ecosystem
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?