DNA Connect signs CyberArk

Privileged access management (PAM) SaaS vendor CyberArk has appointed DNA Connect as its newest distributor.

DNA Connect will be CyberArk’s sole PAM-focused vendor in Australia, concentrating on Australian security practices and working with resellers.

CyberArk claims its PAM solution is the only modern identity platform with a security-first approach and is also the global market leader in the space.

“CyberArk has the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets – we’re excited about the opportunities this will provide to our partners”, DNA Connect executive director Munsoor Khan said.

CyberArk ANZ partner manager lead Bruce Nixon said, “The range of value-add services DNA Connect offer CyberArk is expansive and unique in Australia.”

“DNA’s experience in enabling the channel for new technologies - and especially their capability in helping software vendors move to a subscription/cloud-first model - is impressive.

“We also value DNA’s investment in technical expertise and the pre-sales assistance they are able to provide partners. This will be essential as organisations continue to prioritise PAM investment as critical to their security strategies.”