DNA Connect signs security SaaS vendor Chainkit

Security software-as-a-service vendor Chainkit has appointed DNA Connect as its new Australian distributor.

Chainkit’s platform allows Splunk to convert logs into provable audit trails for invisible tamper-detection, proof and compliance.

DNA Connect executive director Munsoor Khan said Chainkit is first to market with the ability to detect invisible attacks lurking inside victim networks.

“Chainkit detects anti-forensic, counter-incident response and other recently discovered stealthy techniques, within minutes not months, avoiding catastrophic damage,” he said.

“Chainkit allows our Splunk partners to convert data from any source into objectively provable audit trails, providing invisible tamper-detection, attestation and regulatory compliance, with real-time risk management.”

“Incident responders and law enforcement organisations can also complement their physical chains of custody with as many digital ones as necessary. This lets them collect more legally-admissible evidence, faster, while avoiding unnecessary on-site visits during the COVID-19 era.”

Chainkit also provides an app store user experience and enables organisations to create their first digital Chain-of-Custody within minutes.

Chainkit ANZ director of strategy and go-to-market Jesse Locke said, “DNA’s unique ability to drive demand and provide a suite of programs to support partners in monetizing this demand is impressive and supports our accelerated growth”.