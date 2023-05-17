DNSFilter added to rhipe, a Crayon company’s vendor portfolio

Oslo headquartered IT services company Crayon has announced that cloud-based domain name system (DNS) security platform provider DNSFilter has joined the rhipe, a Crayon company vendor portfolio.

DNSFilter joins other security vendors in the company’s vendor portfolio including Eset, NinjaOne and Fortinet.

According to rhipe, a Crayon company, DNS protection adds an extra layer of security for employees on both corporate and home networks by blocking access to harmful websites and filtering out unwanted content.

DNSFilter’s product includes a range of features including a dashboard, advanced machine learning, white labelling, one-click application blocking (AppAware) and advanced reporting, with multiple deployment options.

“With cyber threats on the rise, it is more important than ever for organisations to have access to reliable and effective security solutions,” Crayon senior vice president, channel and strategy, Warren Nolan said.

“We are excited to welcome DNSFilter to our vendor portfolio and collaborate with them to offer best-in-class DNS security solutions to our partners.”

DNSFilter chief executive and co-founder Ken Carnesi said: “we are proud to partner with rhipe a Crayon company to extend our protective DNS solution across Asia Pacific.”

“As a global organisation, it makes sense for us to partner with another large-scale organisation that is working to empower resellers, MSPs, and ISVs through best-in-class cloud services.”