DNX Solutions achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status

Allan Denot and Helder Klemp, DNX Solutions.

Sydney-based cloud solutions provider DNX Solutions has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving this status recognises DNX Solutions as an experienced AWS Partner with technical expertise, multiple partner program validations, and demonstrated success working with a large number of customers at scale.

To achieve AWS Premier Tier Partner status, companies must complete an approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS.

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are also required to have a strong team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants, and expertise in project management and professional services.

DNX Solutions said its new status will give its small and medium enterprise (SME), enterprise and public sector customers confidence in the quality of advice the company provides in migrating clients to the cloud, with a focus on security, data and modernisation.

Its co-founder and chief executive officer Helder Klemp said “AWS’s meticulous validation process and this milestone demonstrate the team’s dedication to helping our customers achieve their ambitious technology goals.”

“It wasn’t long ago that we were celebrating taking home two big awards at the AWS re:Invent conference."

"This is a time of great momentum for DNX Solutions as an AWS Partner, and speaks to a new generation of cloud consultancies bringing solutions to organisations of all sizes.”

In November last year, DNX took home AWS’s global social impact partner of the year award, and APJ industry partner of the year at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.

DNX also picked up two awards at AWS’s recent Australian Cloud Innovation Awards in Sydney in April, 2023.

This included the Industry Innovation award in retail for their work with MyDeal to modernise its cloud infrastructure, and the Modern Application Innovation award with Adatree for helping Australian startup Payble to become CDR compliant.

DNX also picked up several awards at the recent AWS Partner Summit in Sydney.

The same year in February, DNX launched a new subsidiary and compliance product, subbed Citadel.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
