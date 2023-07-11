DNX Solutions appoints Salman Rahman as ANZ sales manager

Sydney-based cloud solutions provider DNX Solutions has appointed Salman Rahman as its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) sales manager.

Rahman joins DNX Solutions after six years with Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he held the positions of national sales manager for mid-market/ SMB, senior account executive for the enterprise business and account manager across NSW and ACT.

Based in Sydney, Rahman will be responsible for growing the business in ANZ, as well as working directly with startup, SMB and enterprise customers.

According to DNX Solutions, he will focus on security, compliance, migration, application and data modernisation.

In his new role, Rahman will be reporting directly to DNX Solutions co-founder and chief executive Helder Klemp.

“Salman understands how our startup, SMB to enterprise customers don’t want to build, they want to innovate,” Klemp said.

Prior to Amazon, Rahman worked for Telstra as its senior cloud solutions specialist for public cloud from 2016 to 2017.

He has also worked in several leadership and managerial roles at Bulletproof Group, Dynatrace and Direction First.

DNX Solutions said that Rahman’s appointment coms during a time where the company is strengthening its relationship with AWS.

In November last year, DNX Solutions was named Partner of the Year twice at the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas for Global Social Impact and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) Industry.

DNX Solutions also picked up several awards and nominations at the recent AWS Partner Summit Sydney.