DNX Solutions co-founder Allan Denot to lead spin-off business Citadel

Citadel CEO Allan Denot (on left) and DNX Solutions CEO Helder Klemp

Cofounder of Sydney AWS consultancy DNX Solutions, Allan Denot, is the new CEO of the company’s compliance solution spinoff company Citadel.

DNX Solutions went public in early 2022 with news about its plans for Citadel, which is marketed as a security and governance platform for AWS for compliance with CDR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, and ISO 27001 standards.

The company has ambitions to reach new international markets with Citadel.

“This spin-off recognises the emerging global opportunity for Citadel as it solves a key problem for businesses navigating tight regulatory conditions needing to accelerate security, privacy and compliance authorisations,” Denot stated.

Denot will remain an active advisor and board member of DNX Solutions. CEO and co-founder of DNX Solutions, Helder Klemp, will remain on the board of Citadel. The split will “allow the co-founders to drive the growth of each company, according to a DNX Solutions statement.

Stepping into Denot’s role at DNX Solutions as Chief Technology Officer is Kelly Griffin, who until recently was an AWS senior partner sales manager. He led strategy to increase partner contribution across GSI, SI and ISV partners.

Griffin will “oversee all aspects of technology, solutions, engineering sectors, and project management. He will focus on new technology partnerships to broaden the consultancy’s capabilities and reach”, DNX Solutions stated.

In 2023, DNX Solutions achieved the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network.

In April 2023, DNX Solutions won the Industry Innovation – Retail category Award at the AWS Cloud Innovation Awards in Sydney.

