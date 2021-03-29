Document management vendor M-Files bolsters local channel team

Intelligent information management software vendor M-Files Corporation has bolstered its Australia and New Zealand channel team with a new channel sales engineer, Karthik Shankar.

Shankar joined from Konica Minolta where he was a technical consultant since 2019, developing strategy for customer projects, leading on solving issues for customers, and providing support throughout the sales process.

As channel sales engineer, Shankar is tasked to solve business and technical challenges and build robust relationships with partners and customers within ANZ. He will also help partners and customers understand and address their business challenges.

“Karthik’s technical expertise and knowledge, along with his skills in sales and business, make him an outstanding addition to the M-Files team,” M-Files ANZ alliance and partner manager Chris Smith said.

“Karthik has a proven track record of acting as a reliable counterpart for customers and partners to help them achieve their business goals. M-Files partners and customers alike will benefit from his experience and skills.”

Shankar held a number of technical and analyst roles at Toshiba Australia and multinational pharmaceutical company Fresenius Kabi before joining Konica Minolta in 2019. He also briefly worked at IBM Malaysia.

Speaking on his appointment, Shankar said, “M-Files is well positioned for growth as it is a mature and proven intelligent information management solution.”

“COVID-19 has meant that many organisations are fast-tracking their digitisation and need a holistic, easy-to-use platform to assist with that. As organisations look to leverage artificial intelligence to become more data-driven, they need to improve their business processes accordingly.

“I look forward to assisting M-Files’ customers and partners achieve these goals.”