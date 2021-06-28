Document solutions vendor Nitro Software acquires PDFpen software from US-based Smile Inc

Australian-born document productivity vendor Nitro Software has acquired the document software technology PDFpen for $6 million.

PDFpen is a suite of PDF productivity applications for Apple Mac, iPhone and iPad devices, including digital signatures, Optical Character Recognition (OCR), PDF editing and cloud storage.

The technology was acquired from US-based Smile Inc., which also sells communications software platform TextExpander.

Nitro said PDFpen “strategically expands” its Nitro Productivity Platform to Apple PCs and mobile devices, reaching more knowledge workers globally.

The deal is also Nitro’s first since getting listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in late 2019.

“As the first acquisition since our IPO, PDFpen marks a significant strategic milestone for Nitro,” Nitro chief executive Sam Chandler said.

“The addition of Mac and mobile capabilities to our platform better enables us to serve businesses and individuals on any device or operating system at a time when digital transformation has never been more relevant or more urgent for organisations around the world. It represents a major advance in Nitro’s vision to make document productivity easy, powerful and available to all.”

Smile cofounder Philip Goward said, “We have strong roots in the Mac, iPad and iPhone

platforms, and have focused our tools to be intuitive and easy to use.

“The PDFpen product family will be a perfect addition to the Nitro Productivity Platform, giving Nitro customers an even broader range of productivity solutions.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, which Nitro expects it would meet by 9 July 2021.