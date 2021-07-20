Document solutions vendor Nitro updates partner program

ASX-listed document solutions vendor Nitro Software has made ‘significant’ updates to its Partner Acceleration Program and launched a partner portal.

Nitro offers a Productivity Platform that provides digital document processes and workflows for organisations.

The company said in the release announcing the program that the changes will “allow the Company to become a true channel-first leader in PDF productivity and eSignature solutions.”

The newly introduced Partner Acceleration Program offers discounts and margin structure for channel partners, along with support to help partners sell Nitro products.

Resellers and distributors will gain access to specific program and campaign incentives, sales and marketing support, partner enablement tools, and sales certification.

The release also stated that Nitro is investing in its alliance and integrator relationships.

“We are committed to building lasting partnerships across our channel ecosystem and leveraging our partners in everything we do at Nitro,” said Nitro global channel and alliances vice president Simon Taylor.

“By investing in our new Partner Acceleration Program, we can deliver a wide range of compelling benefits to both existing and future partners. This is an exciting opportunity for resellers, distributors and alliances who are focused on helping organisations maximise our document productivity solutions.”

Nitro recently acquired the document software technology PDFpen for $6 million in order to “strategically expand” its Nitro Productivity Platform to Apple PCs and mobile devices, reaching more knowledge workers globally.

The technology was acquired from US-based Smile Inc, which also sells communications software platform TextExpander.