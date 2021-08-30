DocuSign nabs Google Cloud talent to head ANZ expansion

Document collaboration vendor DocuSign has appointed Ed Knott as its new Australia and New Zealand area vice president as it looks to expand its presence in the region.

Knott was most recently ANZ head of telco, media and retail enterprise sales at Google Cloud, where he had worked in various leadership roles for the last eight and a half years.

“This is such an exciting time to join one of the original e-signature pioneers. DocuSign is digitising the agreement process and making it more productive, sustainable and efficient,” Knott commented on his appointment.

“DocuSign is transforming how business gets done. The leadership team in ANZ is world class, with a reputation for building a customer-centric culture. I’m looking forward to bringing all that I’ve learnt in my career to continue to propel DocuSign’s growth in this market.”

Prior to Google, Knott spent just over nine years at Oracle in account manager and director roles, and he worked for Accenture as a consultant before that.

In total, he has more than 20 years of experience in technology sales in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are seeing now more than ever that businesses need digital solutions to survive in these uncertain times. Our mission is to have every business in APJ transition to the DocuSign Agreement Cloud so that they can prepare, sign, act and manage their contracts from almost anywhere, at any time,” said DocuSign Asia Pacific and Japan group voce president and general manager Dan Bognar.

“This is why we continue to invest in this region. I’m so excited to bring Ed’s vast experience into our team in support of our customers' digital transformation agenda.”