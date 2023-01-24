DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

By on
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc's Google as soon as Tuesday regarding its dominance over the digital advertising market, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Google declined to comment on the report.

The lawsuit is expected to take an aim at Google's advertising business, which is responsible for some 80 percent of its revenue. In addition to its well-known search, which is free, Google makes revenue through its interlocking ad tech businesses, which connect advertisers with newspapers, websites and other firms looking to host them.

Advertisers and website publishers have complained that Google has not been transparent about where ad dollars go, specifically how much goes to publishers and how much to Google.

The tech giant made a series of purchases, including DoubleClick in 2008 and AdMob in 2009, to help make it a dominant player in online advertising.

Google had previously argued that the ad tech ecosystem was competitive with Facebook Inc, AT&T, Comcast and others.

While Google remains the market leader by a long shot, its share of the U.S. digital ad revenue has been eroding, falling from 36.7 percent in 2016 to 28.8 percent last year, according to Insider Intelligence.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Akriti Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
digital doj google

Partner Content

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel
Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?