DoxAI integrates GPT-4 into e-signature AI solution with Microsoft

Sydney-based Lakeba venture DoxAI has integrated GPT-4 into its e-signature AI solution with Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

Dox AI is an artificial intelligence focused venture that aims to help small businesses and enterprises optimise, and digitalise their processes.

This collaboration aims to improve user experience when dealing with complex documents.

With the integration of GPT-4, users will be enabled to ask specific questions and receive clear answers before digitally signing or witnessing documents.

The AI solution will also streamline digital transactions, making the process more accessible and user-friendly across industries.

It integrates securely and seamlessly with Microsoft Azure Cloud Services to ensure data protection and privacy for clients.

Another benefit of DoxAI’s e-signature solution is enhanced scalability and adaptability.

This integration enables the potential to expand AI-driven solutions across various applications and industries through the DoxAI Virtual Assistant.

By simplifying the document signing and witnessing process, users will be able to save time and resources.

DoxAI also offers e-signature e-witnessing, redact AI, categorise AI, extract AI, data exchange and asset verification.

“The integration of GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced AI language model, through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, will empower DoxAI’s e-signature AI to transform the user experience," Lakeba chief executive and founder and DoxAI chairman, Giuseppe Porcelli, said.

“This powerful natural language technology can be helpful for tasks including content creation, conversation, document search and analysis,” Porcelli said.

“We are incredibly pleased to see DoxAI integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service," Microsoft chief partner officer ANZ, Vanessa Sorenson, said.

"Microsoft continues to support businesses in optimising their processes and adopting the latest technologies, like the large language models offered in Azure OpenAI Service, to stay ahead in the rapidly changing digital landscape," Sorenson added.