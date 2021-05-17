Dream Collective, AWS launch SheDares program to help women find careers in tech

Diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy The Dream Collective along with AWS have launched SheDares, a free, online, interactive learning program, in Australia.

The program aims to encourage women to consider a career in tech and show them the pathways to entry.

The development of SheDares was based on a survey of 200 women from professional industries across ANZ by The Dream Collective, which found the barriers for women entering the industry included the perception of a steep learning curve, not knowing where to start in terms of exploring tech career pathways, and a lack of visible female role models.

The program features four 45-minute self-paced modules focused on understanding transferrable skills, and equipping participants with pathways to build skills and find job opportunities.

Modules include practical advice for breaking into the technology industry, worksheets to apply new learnings, a career skills quiz, and fireside chats with women sharing advice about how they successfully transitioned into tech.

“According to the Harvard Business Review, women place higher barriers on themselves during the job application process,” The Dream Collective founder and managing director Sarah Liu said.

“SheDares was created to equip women, especially those from a non-tech background who wouldn’t ordinarily consider a role in tech, to pivot into this high-growth sector. If you love working with people, if you are creative, and if you want to help solve the world’s biggest problems, then the tech industry is an ideal calling for you, and I encourage you to consider the opportunities the sector presents.”

A report commissioned by AWS confirmed the widespread and much-covered skills gap that Australia is facing as technology continues to become the basis for much of Australian business.

AWS Australia and New Zealand managing director Adam Beavis said, “By encouraging women to consider a career in tech through the SheDares program we aim help to increase diversity in Australia’s digital workforce, address the digital skills gap, and build resilience in our economy.”

Following completion of the modules, users can access three ‘pathways’ that are focused on AWS services.

The Build Skills pathway provides practical recommendations for deeper learning and includes cloud training courses designed by AWS to build cloud skills and help prepare for AWS Certification exams.

The Ready to Pivot pathway provides information and links to job opportunities at Amazon and with our customers and partners as well as information about targeted job placement programs, including AWS re/Start for unemployed or underemployed individuals, and AWS Tech U.

The Explore a Little More pathway directs participants to upcoming events that may interest them.

The Dream Collective and AWS will supplement the self-paced training with live panel events throughout the year hosted by senior technology leaders who have pivoted their careers, including speakers from both AWS and industry partners.