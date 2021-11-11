Dropbox names Leader as new cloud distributor

By on
Cloud storage vendor Dropbox has appointed Leader Systems as its newest cloud distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement covers Dropbox’s collaboration and e-signature solutions, specifically the Dropbox Business and HelloSign product suites.

Dropbox Business comes in either single-user and team plans, with prices depending on storage needs and features, and also has options to bundle with HelloSign eSignature software.

Leader said the complete portfolio of Dropbox and HelloSign products is now available to channel partners via the Leader Cloud portal.

“Leader is thrilled to partner with Dropbox to offer our channel partners a comprehensive cloud collaboration platform and e-signature solution that is scalable for our partners and their customers’ businesses,” Leader Cloud sales manager Hanh Tran said.

“We’re looking forward to working with Dropbox to deliver value to our partner community
through joint marketing, training and support offerings and help our resellers grow their business.”

Dropbox Asia-Pacific head of sales Pia Broadly said, “Since launching the Dropbox Partner Network in 2015, Dropbox partners have played a crucial role in enabling better ways of working for businesses across Australia. The future of work is now a reality and we see huge opportunities for Dropbox to help businesses thrive in this new world.”

“It’s the perfect time to bring on a specialist like Leader, who can help us service the vibrant and growing community of small and micro businesses in Australia.”

Dropbox last year officially launched HelloSign in Australia after acquiring the eSignature vendor in 2019 for $230 million. The offering however arrived a few months prior through Ingram Micro, via its cloud marketplace.

The launch also followed Dropbox establishing an Australian presence via a local environment within the AWS Sydney Region in 2019.

The company also updated its partner program last year, formalising its partner tiers and certifications to Registered, Select and Elite.

