DSTech appointed distie for PNY USB, card storage

US computer memory vendor PNY has appointed Dynamic Supplies Technology (DSTech) as its exclusive ANZ distributor for its entry into the local market.

DSTech will supply the retailers and resellers in the region with the range of PNY and HP USB and card memory products.

“DSTech has been distributing in Australia and New Zealand for over 27 years. They distribute a comprehensive range of print hardware, consumables, IT and consumer electronics from some of the world’s leading manufacturers and critically, have state-of-the-art distribution facilities and offices across Australia and NZ,” PNY APAC sales specialist Nicole Liu said.

“DSTech are renowned for being able to fill customer orders with rapid turnaround and unfailing accuracy. With such strong resources and a continually growing customer portfolio, it was a natural fit for PNY to choose DSTech as the distributor for our PNY and HP USB and memory card ranges in Australia and New Zealand.”

A statement from DNSTech said that they were chosen because they met PNY’s “comprehensive requirements”, including the ability for DSTech to service both major national retailers and regionally focused specialists.

DSTech ANZ major accounts manager Richard Clarke said, “DSTech’s close relationships with existing partners as well as the onboarding of experienced business development managers has allowed our business to flourish. Our focus on national retail continues to grow and we actively engage with new customers. This makes our new partnership with PNY an ideal fit.”

DSTech said it will ensure it holds suitable inventory levels and promotes the products to all customers through all channels.

Liu said, “DSTech’s strength rests in their reach and logistical resources. With warehouses and sales offices across ANZ, they can offer incredibly efficient delivery services and direct B2C shipments via their data feeds. PNY sees great value in the depth and breadth of DSTech’s customer set and the fact that they service everyone from national retailers through to regionally-based small businesses better than many other established distributors.”