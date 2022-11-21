DTA announces plans for new digital marketplace for 2024

The Australian Government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has announced plans for an updated digital marketplace for 2024 to better meet the needs of buyers and sellers. This is occurring through the establishment of a new Master Agreement in consultation with buyers and sellers.

Over the past five years, the DTA’s current digital marketplace (DMP) has helped government agencies and digital sellers conduct business by providing a procurement platform to buy ICT labour hire and professional services.

Sellers looking to join for the first time must complete and submit company, marketplace and category applications before 11:59 pm on 28 February 2023 to be considered. New sellers will not be able to join the DMP or add new categories after this date.

The DTA will extend the current marketplace for a further 12 months to February 2024, to ensure it can dedicate the resources required to design and establish the new Digital Marketplace in consultation buyers and sellers.

According to the DTA, the new plans for the DMP will have minimal impact on existing users as terms and conditions will remain unchanged, existing work orders and contracts will continue to operate normally and sellers will still be able to post or respond to opportunities on the website.

Last year, the DTA launched a cloud services and consulting marketplace which included cloud-capable sellers to government, including a number of small-to-medium enterprises (SME), start-ups and national and global providers.

In 2020, the DTA launched a mobile and telecommunications marketplace to simplify the way buyers and sellers conduct business.