DTA appoints NEXTDC to data centre panel

NEXTDC has been appointed by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) as a panellist on the Data Centre Facilities Supply Panel Contract.

The panel covers the supply of data centre facilities including collocated facilities and prefabricated data centres.

In its third iteration, the scope of the new panel has broadened the service requirements with increased obligations, now including the promotion of sustainable practices across the data centre market.

The arrangements came into effect on May 15, 2023, and the panel will last for three years, and

NEXTDC are among the first category of panellists to be appointed.

According to the DTA’s AusTender, the other 17 current panellists include:

  • A.G. Coombs
  • Australian Data Centres
  • Canberra Data Centres
  • Datapod
  • Equinix
  • Fujitsu
  • iseek
  • Macquarie Telecom
  • Manteena Security
  • NineZero DC Management
  • Oper8 Global
  • Precision Metals Queanbeyan
  • Secure Bits
  • Springfield Real Estate Sale
  • Telstra
  • Ventia
  • YourDC

The new panel arrangement is now integrated into the BuyICT online government procurement program and will allow partners to directly service all Federal, State and Local Government agencies, without having to progress through time consuming procurement processes.

“NEXTDC’s appointment to the DTA-Certified Supplier Panel for Data Centre Hosting Facilities is an important step forward in supporting Australia’s digital economy and all forms of government,” chief executive Craig Scroggie said.

Chief customer officer and chief commercial officer David Dzienciol said appointment supports the company’s growth strategy as “being on the panel simplifies our go to market approach by presenting our best-in-class data centres to all Federal and State agencies, underpinned by data sovereignty and security levels certified as strategic by the DTA.”

According to NEXTDC, the panel appointment aligns with its domestic growth ambitions and within Asia, following its recent announcement of investments into facilities in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Kl1) and Auckland New Zealand (AK1).

