DTA awards Cynterra contract for secure internet gateway solution

Drago Gvozdanovic (Cynterra)

Local cybersecurity firm Cynterra has won a major contract to provide the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) with a secure internet gateway (SIG) solution.

Cynterra’s proprietary SIG is based on its IRAP-assessed secure cloud platform (SCP) and provides users the ability to customise security gateways to different areas of a business to allow for compliance and enforcement of government security requirements to any organisational environment.

Cynterra chief executive Drago Gvozdanovic said the DTA’s recognition is extremely rewarding and fuels the company’s vision to provide bespoke cloud gateway solutions.

“Traditionally, government agencies have relied on big-iron consolidated gateways which must continually grow in capacity to handle each and every varying requirement. This is expensive, slow and creates more opportunities for cyber-attacks.

“Cynterra’s secure cloud platform allows an architecture that tailors security to a specific application and its requirements. This approach reduces the attack surface of the organisation meaning if one environment is compromised, the others continue to operate independently.”

All a client’s environments can be assessed and interrogated through a single portal with a customised dashboard.

“The DTA is focused on improving people’s experience of government services and we are continually looking at ways to help our government agencies achieve best practice by adopting services that are simple, clear and fast,” said Gvozdanovic.

“We encourage CIOs, CISOs, and CEOs across the country to question their current gateway solution and embark on the move away from legacy hardware options to a cloud SIG, and begin reaping the benefits.”

