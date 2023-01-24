DTA consults on new digital marketplace

By on
DTA consults on new digital marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is seeking feedback from computer services companies regarding features to maintain for its next digital marketplace, as well as suggested improvements.

Last November, the DTA announced plans to establish a new digital marketplace to replace the current digital marketplace when it expires on 24 February 2024.

The Digital Marketplace has been in operation since April 2017 and has helped government agencies and digital sellers conduct business by providing a procurement pathway to buy ICT labour hire and professional services.

It was created to challenge the market, to break down barriers to entry for small to medium enterprises and to test new concepts.

The request for information (RFI) is inviting feedback submissions from buyers and sellers on the performance of the current digital marketplace and what improvements they would make to the panel.

A survey is linked to this RFI, which asks respondents to answer specific questions in relation to the marketplace and improvement suggestions.

Feedback received will go towards designing a new head agreement, categories and capabilities that will form the new digital marketplace.

The RFI will close on 31 January 2023.

The timeframe for delivery of this new project is the fourth quarter of 2023.

The year before last, the DTA launched a cloud services and consulting marketplace which included cloud-capable sellers to government, including a number of small-to-medium enterprises (SME), start-ups and national and global providers.

In 2020, the DTA launched a mobile and telecommunications marketplace to simplify the way buyers and sellers conduct business.

This January, the DTA re-opened the panel via a request for tender inviting telco service providers to join its Telecommunications Marketplace panel.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital digital marketplace digital transformation agency dta

Partner Content

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge
Complaints to compliments: solving the hybrid holiday internet challenge

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?