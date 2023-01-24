DTA consults on new digital marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is seeking feedback from computer services companies regarding features to maintain for its next digital marketplace, as well as suggested improvements.

Last November, the DTA announced plans to establish a new digital marketplace to replace the current digital marketplace when it expires on 24 February 2024.

The Digital Marketplace has been in operation since April 2017 and has helped government agencies and digital sellers conduct business by providing a procurement pathway to buy ICT labour hire and professional services.

It was created to challenge the market, to break down barriers to entry for small to medium enterprises and to test new concepts.

The request for information (RFI) is inviting feedback submissions from buyers and sellers on the performance of the current digital marketplace and what improvements they would make to the panel.

A survey is linked to this RFI, which asks respondents to answer specific questions in relation to the marketplace and improvement suggestions.

Feedback received will go towards designing a new head agreement, categories and capabilities that will form the new digital marketplace.

The RFI will close on 31 January 2023.

The timeframe for delivery of this new project is the fourth quarter of 2023.

The year before last, the DTA launched a cloud services and consulting marketplace which included cloud-capable sellers to government, including a number of small-to-medium enterprises (SME), start-ups and national and global providers.

In 2020, the DTA launched a mobile and telecommunications marketplace to simplify the way buyers and sellers conduct business.

This January, the DTA re-opened the panel via a request for tender inviting telco service providers to join its Telecommunications Marketplace panel.