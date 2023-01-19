DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is inviting telco service providers to join its Telecommunications Marketplace panel.

It is re-opening the panel via a request for tender which allows new suppliers to apply to join and existing sellers to apply for additional categories on the marketplace.

The Telecommunications Marketplace was first launched in late 2020, and aims to deliver services that help government agencies continue their digital transformation.

Currently, the panel members are Telstra, Optus, Macquarie Telecom, TPG and Vocus.

Suppliers can apply to be part of the panel in several areas, including:

Data Carriage Services

Internet Carriage Services

Fixed Line Voice Carriage Services

Managed Network Services

Unified Communications Services

Managed Voice Services

Dark Fibre Services

Contact Centre Systems

Enterprise Mobility Services

Satellite Services

Managed Router Services

Existing panellists of the Telecommunications Marketplace already admitted to a category do not need to re-apply to those categories, but may apply for admittance to categories they are not already enrolled in.

The request for tender will close on February 8 2023.