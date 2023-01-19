DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

By on
DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is inviting telco service providers to join its Telecommunications Marketplace panel.

It is re-opening the panel via a request for tender which allows new suppliers to apply to join and existing sellers to apply for additional categories on the marketplace.

The Telecommunications Marketplace was first launched in late 2020, and aims to deliver services that help government agencies continue their digital transformation.

Currently, the panel members are Telstra, Optus, Macquarie Telecom, TPG and Vocus.

Suppliers can apply to be part of the panel in several areas, including:

  • Data Carriage Services
  • Internet Carriage Services
  • Fixed Line Voice Carriage Services
  • Managed Network Services
  • Unified Communications Services
  • Managed Voice Services
  • Dark Fibre Services
  • Contact Centre Systems
  • Enterprise Mobility Services
  • Satellite Services
  • Managed Router Services

Existing panellists of the Telecommunications Marketplace already admitted to a category do not need to re-apply to those categories, but may apply for admittance to categories they are not already enrolled in.

The request for tender will close on February 8 2023.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital transformation agency dta telco telco marketplace telecommunications marketplace panel

Partner Content

'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
Salesforce to lay off 7,000 employees

Salesforce to lay off 7,000 employees
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Melbourne's 6clicks launches risk and compliance marketplace

Melbourne's 6clicks launches risk and compliance marketplace

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?