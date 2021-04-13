DTA invites IT channel to online events on selling to Govt

The Digital Transformation Agency has announced a series of online events to help small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups sell more effectively to government agencies.

The Agency aims to help SMEs and startups understand both how government agencies buy digital products and services and what are the critical elements needed to be considered to be eligible for government work.

The events, hosted by the DTA’s Digital Sourcing Network, are set to run across four online sessions through April and May.

“SMEs can deliver high-value, innovative products and services, and government agencies want access to cutting-edge digital solutions,” DTA division head of sourcing and governance Lucy Poole said.

"It’s our job to create a level playing field so businesses of all sizes, locations and levels of experience have the same opportunity to put themselves forward. Helping SMEs navigate public procurement is one way we can do that.”

The events are as follows:

21 April: Selling digital to government – information for SMEs and start-ups – featuring speakers from the Department of Finance, Maddocks Lawyers, the DTA and more.

5 May: Partnership programs for digital SMEs

13 May: Understanding Government security needs in ICT Contracts

18 May: Understanding approaches-to-market for digital opportunities

“The DTA is committed to making digital sourcing simple for buyers and sellers,” the announcement read.

“We work closely with SMEs to understand the unique challenges they face when competing for tenders – particularly first-time sellers with no previous experience working with government. We have developed this series to address some of the more common pain points.”