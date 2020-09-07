DTA launches new telco marketplace

By on
DTA launches new telco marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency has launched its new telecommunications marketplace, with 26 suppliers on board.

The new marketplace replaces and expands the Agency’s existing mobile and telecommunications services panels, simplifying the way buyers and sellers do business together.

The marketplace is composed of the following 11 categories:

  • data carriage services
  • internet carriage services
  • fixed line voice carriage services
  • managed network services
  • unified communications services
  • managed voice services
  • dark fibre services
  • contact centre systems
  • enterprise mobility services
  • satellite services
  • managed router services

DTA general manager of sourcing and enabling Lucy Poole said, "The new telecommunications marketplace delivers a service that helps agencies to continue their digital transformation.”

“It will be launched through the ICT Procurement Portal with new functions to make buying and selling even easier, and will be the go-to platform for selling telecommunications to government."

The DTA also said it has engaged sellers through a discussion paper and one-on-one meetings to gain a better understanding of their offerings and the direction of the market.

The 26 sellers are as follows:

  • ATOS Australia Pty Ltd
  • Australian Centre for Advanced Computing and Communication (AC3)
  • Avaya Australia Pty Ltd
  • Aztech Labs Pty Ltd (VoiceFoundry)
  • Centorrino Technologies Pty Ltd
  • Cirrus Correct Communications (ACT) Pty Ltd
  • Converged Communication Network Applications
  • Datavoice Communications Pty Ltd
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (Deloitte)
  • Dialog Pty Ltd
  • Ethan Group Pty Ltd
  • Macquarie Telecom Pty Limited
  • My Net Fone Australia Pty Ltd (MNF Enterprise Services)
  • Nexon Asia Pacific Pty Ltd
  • NTT Com ICT Solutions (Australia) Pty Ltd
  • Optus Networks Pty Limited
  • Outcomex Pty Ltd
  • Pivotel Satellite Pty Limited
  • Rise IT Pty Ltd (Rise.CX)
  • Satcom Direct Australia PTY LTD
  • Secure Agility Pty Ltd
  • TasmaNet Pty Ltd
  • Telstra Corporation Limited
  • TPG Network Pty Ltd
  • Unisys Australia Pty Limited
  • Vocus Group Limited
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dta telco

Most Read Articles

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about
Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
VMware COO Poonen &#8216;salutes&#8217; Nutanix&#8217;s Pandey

VMware COO Poonen ‘salutes’ Nutanix’s Pandey
Canon Australia to shutter direct-to-customer marketplace

Canon Australia to shutter direct-to-customer marketplace
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?