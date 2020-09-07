DTA launches new telco marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency has launched its new telecommunications marketplace, with 26 suppliers on board.
The new marketplace replaces and expands the Agency’s existing mobile and telecommunications services panels, simplifying the way buyers and sellers do business together.
The marketplace is composed of the following 11 categories:
- data carriage services
- internet carriage services
- fixed line voice carriage services
- managed network services
- unified communications services
- managed voice services
- dark fibre services
- contact centre systems
- enterprise mobility services
- satellite services
- managed router services
DTA general manager of sourcing and enabling Lucy Poole said, "The new telecommunications marketplace delivers a service that helps agencies to continue their digital transformation.”
“It will be launched through the ICT Procurement Portal with new functions to make buying and selling even easier, and will be the go-to platform for selling telecommunications to government."
The DTA also said it has engaged sellers through a discussion paper and one-on-one meetings to gain a better understanding of their offerings and the direction of the market.
The 26 sellers are as follows:
- ATOS Australia Pty Ltd
- Australian Centre for Advanced Computing and Communication (AC3)
- Avaya Australia Pty Ltd
- Aztech Labs Pty Ltd (VoiceFoundry)
- Centorrino Technologies Pty Ltd
- Cirrus Correct Communications (ACT) Pty Ltd
- Converged Communication Network Applications
- Datavoice Communications Pty Ltd
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (Deloitte)
- Dialog Pty Ltd
- Ethan Group Pty Ltd
- Macquarie Telecom Pty Limited
- My Net Fone Australia Pty Ltd (MNF Enterprise Services)
- Nexon Asia Pacific Pty Ltd
- NTT Com ICT Solutions (Australia) Pty Ltd
- Optus Networks Pty Limited
- Outcomex Pty Ltd
- Pivotel Satellite Pty Limited
- Rise IT Pty Ltd (Rise.CX)
- Satcom Direct Australia PTY LTD
- Secure Agility Pty Ltd
- TasmaNet Pty Ltd
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- TPG Network Pty Ltd
- Unisys Australia Pty Limited
- Vocus Group Limited