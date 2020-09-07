DTA launches new telco marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency has launched its new telecommunications marketplace, with 26 suppliers on board.

The new marketplace replaces and expands the Agency’s existing mobile and telecommunications services panels, simplifying the way buyers and sellers do business together.

The marketplace is composed of the following 11 categories:

data carriage services

internet carriage services

fixed line voice carriage services

managed network services

unified communications services

managed voice services

dark fibre services

contact centre systems

enterprise mobility services

satellite services

managed router services

DTA general manager of sourcing and enabling Lucy Poole said, "The new telecommunications marketplace delivers a service that helps agencies to continue their digital transformation.”

“It will be launched through the ICT Procurement Portal with new functions to make buying and selling even easier, and will be the go-to platform for selling telecommunications to government."

The DTA also said it has engaged sellers through a discussion paper and one-on-one meetings to gain a better understanding of their offerings and the direction of the market.

The 26 sellers are as follows: