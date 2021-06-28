DTA modernises digital records with RecordPoint's Records365

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has deployed records-management software Records365 from Aussie-born software vendor RecordPoint.

The DTA said the software would help modernise and streamline its services by implementing automated and in‑place data management across critical systems. Records365 aims to aid records managers, creators and information users within government.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the way Australians interacted with government services and welcomed the steps taken by the DTA to update their platforms.

“By modernising the way in which government services data is managed and recorded, more efficient and timely services can be provided for Australians,” Birmingham said.

“The parliament and the public should have confidence that data is kept and managed appropriately through procurement of this software which will provide greater transparency and accountability.”

RecordPoint chief operating officer Anthony Woodward said the landscape for records management products had shifted greatly since the government signalled its intent to modernise the sector through the Digital Records Transformation Initiative.

“We have seen accelerating demand for intuitive, user-focused solutions. This opportunity allows our Melbourne-based AI engineering team to innovate alongside DTA, a leader in the federal government sector, and puts us at the forefront of the global records and content management industry.”

The purchase was also part of the Federal Government’s Digital Records Transformation Initiative under the APS Modernisation Fund.

