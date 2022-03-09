DTA opens new print services panel to resellers

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is inviting resellers of print services and other related services to join its newly minted panel.

The Hardware Marketplace panel for printers, scanners and multifunction devices will replace the DTA’s Whole-of-Government Major Office Machines panel, which is due to expire in November 2022.

The new panel, or Category 8 of the Hardware Marketplace, covers multifunction devices, printers, scanners, consumables (like toners and cartridges but excluding paper and staples) and complementary services like device servicing and valet services.

The AusTender notice said the request for tender is set to close on 1 April 2022. Existing panellists of the Hardware Marketplace will need to apply to seek admittance to the new category if interested, and is also open to sellers that are not already part of the Hardware Marketplace.

“It is anticipated that the new category will be available to purchase from early in the new financial year,” the DTA’s announcement read.

“Leading up to this, the DTA will be providing information and assistance to agencies about options for their current contracts.”

The DTA revealed plans for the new panel in December 2021, releasing a Request for Information (RFI) to make a new category for printers, scanners and multi-functional devices.

“The DTA is seeking industry feedback on proposed requirements for a new category under the Hardware Marketplace for Whole-of-Government printers, scanners and multi-functional devices. This new category will replace the current Major Offices Machines Panel arrangement which is due to expire November 2022,” the agency said at the time.

“The proposed requirements will extend the scope of the current panel arrangement and give industry the opportunity to offer additional products not currently available under the Major Office Machines Panel.”

In November, the DTA also called for feedback on some proposed requirements for a new Whole-of-Government Data Centres Panel, which is set to replace the ongoing data centres arrangement expiring in 2023.