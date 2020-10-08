DTA plans new service integration and management category for Digital Marketplace

The Digital Transformation Agency has revealed it plans to add a new category for supplying Service Integration and Management (SIAM) capabilities and services to its digital marketplace.

SIAM helps resource and manage the operations of large, complex and multi-sourced IT communications, infrastructure and enterprise systems.

The approach is different to system integration, and unlike IT service management’s ITIL and project management’s PRINCE2, SIAM is not a framework.

SIAM is mostly implemented in line with proprietary models developed by major IT providers and systems integrators like IBM, Accenture, DXC and others, and should meet certain requirements developed by third party advisors like Gartner and KPMG.

The DTA has made a discussion paper and a request for information (RFI) open for the whole-of-government panels.

“The DTA is seeking industry views and feedback on the attached discussion paper and request for information for this new service category,” tender documents read.

The RFI closes on 2 November 2020 and the new SIAM category is expected to go live from December 2020.