DTA pushes back Cloud Marketplace launch

The Digital Transformation Agency has delayed the launch of its new Cloud Marketplace panel to “at least” June 2020 due to the “significant impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic and the “unprecedented” disruptions being faced by most workplaces.

The DTA instead will continue to operate the current CSP arrangement, which has been extended by another year with the aim of ensuring continuity for current sellers and their respective government buyers.

Cloud Marketplace (CMP 2.0) is the agency’s planned replacement of the current Cloud Services Panel (CSP), which hosts close to 500 cloud services from more than 240 sellers.

CMP 2.0 was set to go live this month, after the term of the current CSP expires in the same month.

“The CSP will continue to operate to its original scope and specifications under the cloud computing reference architecture, defined by the US-based National Institute for Standards and Technology,” the announcement read.

Existing sellers are able to add new cloud offerings or update their current cloud services, subject to the scope and requirements of the current arrangement.

The delay also means no new sellers are able to join the current arrangement as per the Australian Government’s Commonwealth Procurement Rules.

The DTA also ceased the CSP Administration Fee, or the Supplier Administration Fee or SAF, and from April 2020 will no longer charge it to sellers.

“We will continue to implement planned improvements to the cloud services catalogue and related reporting requirements to address stakeholder feedback,” the DTA said.